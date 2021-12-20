Cars for a city drive

I am confused between the Nissan Magnite and Tata Punch. Which one should I buy?

Tarun Kumar, Aurangabad

The Tata Punch is a solid and a safe car that feels more robust compared to Magnite. It has a good ride too over bad roads, but falls short in terms of performance, equipment and cabin space, and is also more expensive than the Magnite. Overall, it does not offer as much value as the Magnite, which is a smart and well-equipped compact SUV.

I have a budget of ₹12 lakh and am looking for a new car that is safe, reliable, easy to maintain and comfortable for a family. I have shortlisted the Honda City 4th Gen V MT, Maruti S-Cross Zeta and Nissan Kicks 1.5 XV. Kindly suggest a car that suits my needs.

Muralikrishna, Chennai

It depends on what your usage is. If you are mainly driving in the city, then the Honda City is the best as it is user-friendly. It has light controls, a responsive engine and is easy to manoeuvre. Also, in terms of comfort, it is the best, thanks to a spacious cabin with plush seats. The City is a proven car so you do not have to worry about reliability.

The S-Cross is an underrated car and while it does not have the same punch as the City when it comes to performance , it is very practical, thanks to a tough suspension, space and reliability. Like most Marutis, it is easy to service too.

The Kicks is the one to have if you drive on rough roads regularly. The beefy suspension can absorb bumps and potholes better than the other two and the 1.3-litre turbo-petrol unit has great performance. However, the Kicks feels a bit dated now and does not have the same plush feel of the City.

Hormazd Sorabjee is the editor of Autocar India. Mail your feedback and queries to roadshow@thehindu.co.in