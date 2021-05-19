Carmakers extend warranty, free service period

19 May 2021 13:40 IST

Tata Motors, Renault, Maruti Suzuki and Toyota have announced warranty and free service period extensions for their customers.

Tata announced that those warranty and free service periods (not kilometres) that are due to expire between April 1 and May 31, will now be extended till June 30, 2021.

Maruti and Renault have extended the warranty and free service period for their cars up to June 30 and July 31, respectively.

Maruti says that the extension will be applicable to all customers whose warranty and free service period expired or expires between March 15 and May 31. Renault, meanwhile, will extend the cover for customers whose warranty or free service period expires between April 1 and May 31, 2021.

Toyota has introduced a new Customer Connect Program 2.0, which allows customers to get an extension on their vehicle’s warranty, free services and prepaid service packages. However, if these products are lapsed, the validity extension will be up to one month in places where lockdown or movement restrictions are imposed.

Toyota has not disclosed the extension period for vehicles with valid warranty, free service and prepaid service packages.

Furthermore, the company is also offering ‘Toyota Bactaklenz’ under this scheme, which is a non-chemical fumigation treatment of the vehicle. This service will be available at a special price for Toyota cars as well as vehicles of other brands.