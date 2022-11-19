Cardo Spirit: a tiny and efficient device that can be connected to your helmet

November 19, 2022 04:08 pm | Updated 04:08 pm IST

The Spirit is Cardo’s entry-level helmet communication device, which came in handy on a 2,000km road trip I did a couple of months ago. The device was attached to an MT Thunder 3 SV helmet using the in-built plastic bracket, which held it securely over the entire trip. Weighing just 35 grams, it did not even upset the balance.

The Cardo Spirit features 32mm speakers, a 400-metre range rider-to-rider intercom, 10 hours talk time, is waterproof and dust proof. It comes with fast-charging capability too, giving you two hours worth of battery in just 20 minutes of charging via the USB Type C port, which is nice. The Spirit features four buttons, which are easy to locate while you are on the move. They control various functions like play/pause music, next/previous track, connect to the rider intercom and summon Google Assistant. The mic is another strong suit of the Spirit, with the voice quality being crystal clear. It is also adept at filtering out wind and road noise.

Connecting the device to your phone is also a straightforward affair, though it does take a while to figure out the works. Once paired, it connects instantly thereon. However, on our ride, I would get disconnected from the other riders within around 200-300m, which is less than the claimed 400m range. Still, what was nice was that the device reconnected to the others instantly and seamlessly.

At this price, the Sprirt comes with a few compromises and the speakers could have been better; they are loud but lack clarity and bass. One also wished it to have a more secure way of concealing the charging port from the elements. Still, given its price, it is acceptable and not a deal breaker. Another bonus is the two-year warranty this product comes with.

Priced at ₹9,299, the Cardo Spirit costs ₹4,400 less than the Spirit HD. In all honesty, it is worth stretching for the HD, as you get a longer battery life (by three hours), larger HD speakers and a longer 600m range. There is the option to equip the Spirit with the larger 40mm JBL HD speakers, but that will set you back a further ₹4,599, which takes it past the Spirit HD’s price. Still, if you are on a strict budget of ₹10,000, the Cardo Spirit, with its good build quality and adequate features, is worth going for.

