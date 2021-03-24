C5 Aircross India launch on April 7

Citroen’s first model for India, the C5 Aircross, will be launched on April 7, 2021. Bookings are currently open and all customers booking before April 6 will avail a complimentary 5 year/50,000km maintenance package. The C5 Aircross will be available in two variants — Feel and Shine — with both offering a fair bit of kit. Standard equipment on offer will include auto headlamps and wipers, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, an 8.0-inch touchscreen, dual-zone climate control, hands free parking, and more. The top-spec Shine trim adds a panoramic sunroof, hands-free tailgate and LED headlamps. The interior also boasts of a unique rear seat which comprises of three individual seats that can slide, recline and fold.Powering the C5 Aircross will be a sole 2.0-litre diesel engine developing a meaty 177hp and 400Nm of torque. The unit will be paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox as standard. The SUV also comes with the company’s Progressive Hydraulic Cushion suspension set-up for a more comfortable ride. Citroen is expected to price the C5 Aircross around the ₹ 30 lakh mark (ex-showroom).