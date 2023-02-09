ADVERTISEMENT

BYD starts deliveries of Atto 3 electric SUV

February 09, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST

Team Autocar

BYD (Build Your Dreams) has started the delivery of Atto 3 electric SUV. The Chinese manufacturer claims to have delivered the first batch of 340 units of the EV SUV in India in January 2023. During the same period, BYD sold 23,231 units of the Atto 3 globally.

Furthermore, BYD India announced the Atto 3 has received more than 2,000 bookings since its launch in November 2022. Only 1,200 units of the Atto 3 SUV will be available to customers.

Mounted at the front axle, the permanent magnet synchronous electric motor produces 201hp and 310Nm. This allows the Atto 3 to do a 0-100kph run in 7.3 seconds (claimed). It packs a 60.48kWh Blade battery that has an ARAI-certified range of 521km and also gets regenerative braking.

The Atto 3’s battery pack can be charged in around 10 hours using a 7kW Type 2 AC charger and in approximately 50 minutes (0-80%) with an 80kW DC fast charger. Moreover, BYD has also added a Vehicle-to-Load (VTL) function with a power output of 3.3kW, which allows the Atto 3 to power external devices.

