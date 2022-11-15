BYD Atto 3 EV SUV launched

November 15, 2022 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST

Chinese automaker BYD (Build Your Dreams) has launched the Atto 3 in India at ₹33.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The Atto 3 is the second model from BYD for India after the e6 MPV, which was made available to private buyers in August this year.

BYD has been accepting bookings for the Atto 3 since the SUV was unveiled on October 11 for a token amount of ₹50,000. The company states that it has garnered 1,500 bookings so far. The first batch of deliveries will commence in January 2023.

BYD is offering a warranty of eight years or 1.6 lakh kilometres (whichever is earlier) for the battery, eight years or 1.5 lakh kilometres (whichever is earlier) for the motor and the motor controller, and six years or 1.5 lakh kilometres for the vehicle. Additionally, the company is also offering a three-year free 4G data subscription, six-year roadside assistance, and six free maintenance services.

Powering the Atto 3 is a front axle-mounted permanent magnet synchronous electric motor that produces 201hp and 310Nm of torque, allowing the electric SUV to complete the 0-100kph sprint in a claimed 7.3sec. BYD has equipped the Atto 3 with a 60.48kWh Blade battery pack that offers an ARAI-rated range of 521km and regenerative braking.

The Atto 3’s battery pack can be charged in approximately 10 hours using a Type 2 (7kW) AC charger and in 50 minutes (from 0% to 80%) with an 80kW DC fast charger. The company is offering a 7kW home charger and a 3kW portable charging box.

The Atto 3 also comes with a Vehicle-to-Load function and a power output of 3.3kW, which means that the battery pack can be used to power external electrical appliances.

In terms of features, the Atto 3 gets a panoramic sunroof, powered tailgate, a wireless phone charger, a 5.0-inch digital instrument cluster, synthetic leather upholstery, powered front driver and passenger seats and multi-coloured ambient lighting. Its safety features include ADAS tech, a 360-degree camera, ABS, ESC, traction control, hill descent control and seven airbags.