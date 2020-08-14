BS6 TVS Jupiter: carburettor gets replaced by a fuel-injection system

14 August 2020 13:14 IST

With this, the company claims that the scooter is 15% more fuel-efficient than the model it replaced

The scooter market in India has evolved quite a bit in recent years. Back when the Jupiter was launched in 2013, it was considered to be a premium scooter. Now though, it sits in the affordable 110cc space, while its larger sibling, the Ntorq, takes on the premium 125cc segment. Nonetheless, the Jupiter’s mass-market appeal continues to put it at the top of TVS’ sales chart. In its latest avatar, the scooter meets BS6 emission norms and here is what is different.

If you missed the little decal that says BS6 on the exhaust shield, you will have a hard time telling this scooter apart from the 2019 model. The model we rode was the standard Jupiter and it sits below the ZX and Classic in the range; its styling and colours remain unchanged. The top-spec Classic, meanwhile, features a new shade of blue. What is nice is that the design has aged quite well and the simple sharp lines on the boxy bodywork still looks contemporary. While we understand the philosophy of not fixing something that is not broken, it would have been nice to at least see small styling tweaks.

The Jupiter’s standard variant is quite bare-boned, but what it does get over the older model is an LED headlight. While the ZX and Classic get the USB charger, it is an optional extra on the standard variant. The standard model also misses out on the digi-analogue speedometer that’s exclusive to the ZX, as well as the windscreen that is only available on the Classic variant.

BS6 TVS Jupiter specifications Ex-showroom, Delhi - ₹62,062-68,562

Engine - 109.7cc, fuel-injected, single-cylinder

Max Power - 7.3hp at 7000rpm

Max Torque - 8.4Nm at 5500rpm

Weight - 109kg

Wheelbase - 1275mm

Ground Clearance - 150mm

Front Suspension - Telescopic fork

Rear Suspension - Monoshock

Front wheel - 12-inch

Front Tyre - 90/90-12

Rear wheel - 12-inch

Rear Tyre - 90/90-12

The biggest change is that the Jupiter has made the switch from a carburettor to a fuel-injection system. The Jupiter’s system targets fuel economy and the company claims it is 15% more efficient than the model it replaced. In our tests, the BS6 Jupiter returned 50.4kpl in the city and 57.6kpl on the highway. While those numbers are impressive, the 2020 Suzuki Access 125 remains the most efficient BS6 scooter we have tested.

The BS6 Jupiter accelerates from 0 to 60kph in 10.24sec. This figure is quite decent when you consider that the fuel-injected model now makes 0.5hp less, while peak torque remains the same, at 8.4Nm. The TVS also has a competitive kerb weight figure of 109kg.

It has to be said that the Jupiter doesn’t feel lethargic. The throttle response is spot on and, going by memory, the Jupiter seems to build speeds more energetically than its primary rival, the Activa 6G. However, we can only confirm this when we ride the two back to back.

One of the Jupiter’s biggest USPs were its 12-inch wheels and these continue to inspire a lot of confidence. The scooter feels quite stable even when you have it pinned at 80kph. Like the model it replaced, the ride quality is pliant even over bad patches. What also helps with comfort is the soft and spacious seat, and because the ergonomics remain the same, the Jupiter is one of the most comfortable 110cc scooters for taller folk.

It would have been nice to have a front disc brake as an optional extra on the 2020 Jupiter, but you have to make do with the drum brake setup at both ends. While the Synchronised Braking Technology (SBT) system works quite well, the braking force is limited by the drum brakes and you will also have to periodically tighten the adjustment bolt. Overall performance is acceptable, but not particularly good.

Should I buy one?

Prices for the BS6 TVS Jupiter start at ₹62,062 for the standard model and go up to ₹68,562 for the top-spec Classic (ex-showroom, Delhi). This positions the standard model at ₹3,000 less than the base variant of the Activa 6G. Both scooters are neck and neck, as far as equipment is concerned, but the Jupiter does have a slight advantage with its larger rear wheel. The engine, coupled with the fuel-injection system, is also hard to fault. As a package, the 2020 TVS Jupiter continues to tick all the right boxes, but the Activa is now a stronger rival and only a comparison review can offer clear answers.

Within the Jupiter family, we would recommend opting for the standard model because the higher-spec variants fall in the price bracket of more powerful 125cc scooters, like the Hero Destini 125 and Suzuki Access 125 in standard trim.