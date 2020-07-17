BS6 Honda X-Blade launched

Honda has launched its second BS6-compliant 160cc offering, the X-Blade, priced at ₹ 1.06 lakh and ₹ 1.1 lakh for the single- and dual-disc variants, respectively.

The new X-Blade features a fair number of updates over its predecessor. It is now powered by the 162.7cc, producing peak output figures of 13.86hp and 14.7Nm of torque.

Its overall design remains largely unchanged, but the tank shrouds are now finished in the same colour as the rest of the bike and the tank and tail section feature new graphics. The bike also sports a sleeker belly pan, LED headlamp and LED tail-lamp. The updated instrument cluster on the motorcycle includes a gear-position indicator, as well as a service-due indicator. Honda has also updated the switchgear with an engine start-stop switch and a hazard light button.