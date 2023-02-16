ADVERTISEMENT

Brabus reveals 1300 R Edition 23 bike

February 16, 2023 09:50 am | Updated 09:50 am IST

Team Autocar

German tuning specialist Brabus has revealed an evolution of its first two-wheeler — the 1300 R Edition 23. Based out of Bottrop, Germany, Brabus was known widely for tuned Mercedes-Benz cars, until the arrival of the 1300 R a little over a year ago. That was its first stab at a two-wheeler, developed in collaboration with Austrian marque, KTM.

As with the earlier 1300 R, this new Edition 23 uses the liquid-cooled, 1,301cc, 180hp, 140Nm-producing, V-Twin powered KTM 1290 Super Duke R Evo as its starting point. Mechanically, it uses all the same components as that bike, with electronically adjustable WP suspension at both ends, a WP steering damper, Brembo Stylema calipers and Bridgestone S22 rubber.

Where Brabus has added its own unique touches are in the components such as the machined monoblock nine-spoke wheels, the bespoke twin-barrel end-can, the quilted seat featuring the Brabus logo and its own graphics on the colour TFT dash.

Save for the fuel tank and the rear cowling, the bodywork is made up entirely of carbon fibre. Touch points such as adjustable footpegs, brake and clutch levers are all CNC-machined. The LED turn indicators are different from the ones found on the KTM and the rear ones have the brake light built into them, much like the BMW S 1000 RR.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

For a little extra oomph, Brabus has also fitted the 1300 R Edition 23 with a quick-action throttle. Despite the bespoke nature of the bike, Brabus has not sacrificed creature comforts such as cruise control, heated grips and seat.

The Brabus 1300 R Edition 23 will be available in two colour options — Superblack and Stealth Grey. Unlike the earlier 1300 R, which was limited to 154 units worldwide, 290 units of Edition 23 will be made available to the public, and 145 units of each colourway will be produced. All the bikes will come with a certificate of authenticity. Pre-bookings for the Brabus 1300 R Edition 23 begin on February 16.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US