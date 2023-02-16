Brabus reveals 1300 R Edition 23 bike

February 16, 2023 09:50 am | Updated 09:50 am IST

German tuning specialist Brabus has revealed an evolution of its first two-wheeler — the 1300 R Edition 23. Based out of Bottrop, Germany, Brabus was known widely for tuned Mercedes-Benz cars, until the arrival of the 1300 R a little over a year ago. That was its first stab at a two-wheeler, developed in collaboration with Austrian marque, KTM.

As with the earlier 1300 R, this new Edition 23 uses the liquid-cooled, 1,301cc, 180hp, 140Nm-producing, V-Twin powered KTM 1290 Super Duke R Evo as its starting point. Mechanically, it uses all the same components as that bike, with electronically adjustable WP suspension at both ends, a WP steering damper, Brembo Stylema calipers and Bridgestone S22 rubber.

Where Brabus has added its own unique touches are in the components such as the machined monoblock nine-spoke wheels, the bespoke twin-barrel end-can, the quilted seat featuring the Brabus logo and its own graphics on the colour TFT dash.

Save for the fuel tank and the rear cowling, the bodywork is made up entirely of carbon fibre. Touch points such as adjustable footpegs, brake and clutch levers are all CNC-machined. The LED turn indicators are different from the ones found on the KTM and the rear ones have the brake light built into them, much like the BMW S 1000 RR.

For a little extra oomph, Brabus has also fitted the 1300 R Edition 23 with a quick-action throttle. Despite the bespoke nature of the bike, Brabus has not sacrificed creature comforts such as cruise control, heated grips and seat.

The Brabus 1300 R Edition 23 will be available in two colour options — Superblack and Stealth Grey. Unlike the earlier 1300 R, which was limited to 154 units worldwide, 290 units of Edition 23 will be made available to the public, and 145 units of each colourway will be produced. All the bikes will come with a certificate of authenticity. Pre-bookings for the Brabus 1300 R Edition 23 begin on February 16.

