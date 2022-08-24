Bookings open for Toyota’s new Land Cruiser LC300

Toyota has started accepting bookings for its all-new Land Cruiser LC300 in India with a booking amount set at ₹10 lakh, according to dealer sources, the. The new LC300 is on sale in many markets, and has a long waiting period due to high demand — up to three years. However, deliveries in India could take just over a year. The new LC300, just like its predecessor the LC200, will be sold in India as a fully imported unit.

The new Land Cruiser 300 made its global debut in 2021, and due to the high demand and chip shortage, the SUV’s launch in the Indian market was delayed.

As far as design goes, the new LC 300 looks unmistakably like a Land Cruiser. Key design elements include a large, chrome-rich, horizontally slatted grille and redesigned headlamps with vents underneath. Along the side, the Land Cruiser 300 retains the squarish design of its predecessor with prominent, squared wheel arches and a window line with a notable kink. At the rear, it gets slimmer tail-lamps and a fresh design for the taligate and rear bumper. The Land Cruiser 300 for India gets a total of five colour options, and three upholstery options.

On the inside, the layout is completely new, the highlight being the 12.3-inch touchscreen that now gets Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and a 14-speaker JBL audio system. Unlike the model sold overseas, which gets a 7-seat layout option, the India-spec Toyota Land Cruiser 300 will only be available as a 5 seater, according to dealer sources.

The new Land Cruiser 300 is based on the new GA-F platform that is based on TNGA, while retaining the ladder-frame construction, which is one of the Land Cruiser’s USPs. Internationally, the LC300 gets two engine options — a new 409hp, 3.5-litre, twin-turbo petrol V6 and a 305hp, 3.3-litre diesel unit — and both come paired to a 10-speed automatic gearbox. The Indian model, however, will only get the diesel engine at the moment.

The new LC300 gets the same 32 degree approach angle as its predecessor. The departure angle, depending on the variant, can reach up to 26.5 degrees, while the ground clearance measures 230mm. Like its predecessors, the new Land Cruiser 300 also gets 4x4 as standard, but the new model has a more advanced Multi-Terrain Select system, which adds Deep Snow and Auto modes, and a Multi-Terrain Monitor system which gets an underbody camera. It also gets a revised control system that maintains the SUV’s speed when driving off road.

Toyota confirms that the Land Cruiser 300 will get a 3 year/1,00,000 km warranty.