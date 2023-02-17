Bookings open for Tata Harrier, Safari with ADAS; launch next month

February 17, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST

Tata Motors has revealed the updated Harrier and Safari SUVs that will go on sale next month. Both SUVs will get feature additions such as ADAS and an all-new infotainment system. The brand has already opened bookings for its flagship SUVs.

With this update, both SUVs get multiple ADAS features such as forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, traffic sign recognition, high beam assist, lane departure warning, blind spot detection, lane change alert and more, with a 360-degree camera. While both get a panoramic sunroof, the Safari gets ambient lighting inside the left and right edges of the sunroof.

Furthermore, both SUVs will also get the new infotainment system with its next-gen 10.25-inch touchscreen — replacing the current 8.8-inch unit — that now supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. It also supports voice commands in six languages. Additionally, both now get a 7-inch semi-digital instrument cluster.

The Harrier and Safari continue with the 2.0-litre turbo-diesel producing 170hp and 350Nm, mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox. However, this engine is now Bharat Stage Phase II compliant with updated drive modes and an ESP terrain response system.

With the new features and the engine being RDE-compliant, expect both SUVs to be priced between ₹50,000 and ₹1 lakh more. Tata Motors is likely to introduce the Red Dark Edition that was showcased at Auto Expo 2023. The Harrier rivals the recently facelifted MG Hector and 5-seat Mahindra XUV700, whereas the Safari rivals the refreshed MG Hector Plus facelift, the 7-seat Mahindra XUV700 and Hyundai Alcazar.