Bookings open for Tata Altroz CNG

April 20, 2023 12:27 pm | Updated 12:27 pm IST

Tata Motors has opened bookings for the Altroz CNG for a token amount of ₹21,000. The carmaker will begin deliveries in May, with prices set to be announced before that.

Tata is offering the CNG version of the Altroz in XE, XM+, XZ and XZ+ trims, with the top-spec trim getting a 7.0-inch touchscreen, digital driver’s display, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a voice-activated sunroof, 16-inch alloy wheels, an engine start/stop button, automatic climate control, height adjustable driver’s seat, leatherette seats, rear AC vents and a front centre armrest.

The Altroz CNG also gets safety features such as six airbags, ABS with EBD and stability control. The standard Altroz has scored a 5-star Global NCAP rating based on the old testing protocols.

First showcased alongside the Punch CNG at the Auto Expo 2023, the Altroz CNG does get any changes to its exterior, except for the addition of an ‘iCNG’ badge on the tailgate. Notably, the Altroz CNG gets the new dual-cylinder set-up, which splits the CNG cylinders into two 30-litre tanks under the boot floor to free up the boot.

The Altroz CNG is powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder engine that is paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox. In petrol mode, this powertrain puts out 86hp and 113Nm of torque whereas in CNG mode it puts out 77hp and 97Nm. Unlike its rivals, the Altroz can also start directly in CNG mode just like the Tiago and Tigor CNG.

Expected to cost ₹90,000 more than its petrol manual counterpart (₹6.45 lakh to ₹9.10 lakh, ex-showroom), the Altroz CNG will be the third premium hatchback to get a CNG powertrain option. Upon launch, it will compete against the Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG and Toyota Glanza CNG.