Bookings open for new Toyota Glanza

Toyota has now officially opened bookings for its only hatchback in India, the Glanza, with the booking amount set at ₹ 11,000. Just like the outgoing model, the upcoming Toyota Glanza is based on the recently launched 2022 Baleno.

However, unlike the previous Baleno-Glanza pair, the new one will have a more differentiated look. Teaser images of the Glanza have hinted at a unique front fascia, with Camry-like grille and bumper, more chrome elements, with new L-shaped LED daytime running lamp signatures and a new design for the 16-inch alloy wheels.

On the inside, however, the Baleno-Glanza pair are not expected to be too dissimilar from each other, apart from different colour schemes for the dashboard and upholstery. The equipment list on both models is also expected to be similar.

Toyota has already confirmed that the top-spec Glanza will come with a head-up display (HUD), a 360-degree camera, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, connected car tech and six airbags (all of the above-mentioned features are also offered on the new Baleno). The Glanza will also get a three-year/1,00,000km warranty as standard with the option of an extended warranty, which takes coverage up to five years/2,20,000km.

Under the hood, the new Glanza will be identical to the Baleno. That means it will be powered by the 90hp, 113Nm Dualjet, K12N petrol engine, mated to either a 5-speed manual or 5-speed AMT gearbox. The Glanza, however, will miss out on the mild-hybrid tech that was available on the previous model; it is not offered with the new Baleno either.

Apart from the Baleno, the Glanza will continue its rivalry with the likes of the Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, Honda Jazz and Volkswagen Polo.