Kia Sonet crosses 1 lakh sales

The Kia Sonet has crossed the 1 lakh unit sales milestone in India in its first year on sale in India. In fact, the Sonet has contributed to 32% of Kia India’s overall sales in the past year. What is creditable is that despite being launched when the COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak in India, the Sonet has gone on to cross the 100,000-unit sales milestone.

In terms of demand, Kia says top-spec variants account for almost 64% of total sales. Also, almost 30% customers have preferred a connected variant of the Sonet, while 26% opted for the carmaker’s iMT technology. The diesel automatic meanwhile contributes almost 10% to its overall sales.

Available in a total of 17 variants — Tech Line and GT Line — the Sonet gets two petrol engine options to choose from: a 120hp 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit, and a 83hp 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit. The 1.2-litre can only be had with a 5-speed manual gearbox, while the 1.0-litre comes with either a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox.

The diesel engine is a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged unit that churns out 100hp and 240Nm in combination with a 6-speed manual gearbox or 115hp and 250Nm (up by 15hp and 10Nm) when paired to the 6-speed automatic. Prices for the Sonet currently range between ₹ 6.89-13.55 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

