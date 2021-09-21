Bookings open for new Ducati Monster

21 September 2021 11:38 IST

Ducati India has opened bookings for the all-new Monster ahead of its upcoming launch.

The all-new Monster is a complete departure from the previous Monster 821. The biggest change comes in the new aluminium front frame which is inspired by the Panigale V4. This unit attaches directly to the engine and weighs just 3kg, which is 4.5kg less than the iconic trellis frame in the old model. Weight-saving measures in other areas like the swingarm, wheels, smaller fuel tank and even in the engine have helped this Ducati reduce a whopping 18kg.

As for the suspension, the new Monster comes with a non-adjustable 43mm USD fork and a preload adjustable monoshock. Braking is carried out by Brembo M4.32 calipers up front and the 2021 model runs Pirelli Diablo Rosso 3 tyres.

At the heart of the motorcycle is a 937cc, liquid-cooled, L-twin engine that makes 111hp and 93Nm. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox that gets a bi-directional quickshifter as standard.

In terms of electronics, there is lean sensitive traction control and ABS as well as wheelie control and three ride modes — Urban, Touring and Sport. These can be accessed via the new 4.3-inch TFT display.