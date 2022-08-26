Motoring

Bookings open for Hyundai Venue N Line

Hyundai has revealed the new Venue N Line ahead of its launch on September 6. Bookings are open for an amount of ₹21000 through Hyundai Signature outlets or online. Like the i20 N Line, the range-topping Venue gets a few cosmetic upgrades, and is likely to have its suspension and exhaust tweaked.

The Venue N Line gets a new grille, new alloy wheels, a dual-tip exhaust and red accents on the car’s lower portions, roof rails and brake calipers. The grille, tailgate and front fenders sport the ‘N Line’ badges.

On the inside, the N Line gets the same interior as the standard Venue, but Hyundai will introduce an all-black interior theme with red accents. The upcoming Venue will also don ‘N’ logos in the cabin, akin to other N Line models.

The higher N8 trim will be based on the top-spec standard Venue, and will come with features like an 8-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car tech, power-adjustable driver’s seat, LED projector headlamps, cornering lamps and a Bose sound system.

The upcoming Venue N Line will be powered by the same 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that produces 120hp and 172Nm of torque found on the Venue Turbo variants. Unlike the i20 N Line, which gets iMT and DCT gearboxes, the Venue N Line gets a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. It also gets disc brakes on all four wheels. 

The Venue N Line is expected to be ₹1 lakh-1.5 lakh more than the equally specced standard Venue. The N Line will be a more driver-focused alternative of the Venue and will rival the Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300 and Maruti Suzuki Brezza.


