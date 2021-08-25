Bookings open for Hyundai i20 N Line

Hyundai has introduced its N performance brand in India with the i20 N Line being the first model. Along with the unveiling, Hyundai has also opened up bookings for the vehicle at ₹25,000.

The N Line models get a sportier setup and cosmetic upgrades, and should not be confused with full-blown N cars that are more powerful and performance-focused.

In terms of styling, the i20 N Line gets a sportier front and rear bumpers, a new grille with a ‘chequered flag’ inspired design, a front splitter, N Line logo and a new set of 16-inch alloy wheels. It also gets a side sill garnish with red inserts and red front brake calipers, a prominent rear diffuser, twin-exhaust pipes and a tail gate spoiler with side wings.

On the inside, there is a black theme with red highlights and red ambient lighting. It also comes with a new chequered flag design with the N logo for the leatherette seats, sporty metal pedals, a new three-spoke steering wheel and an N-branded leather gear knob.

The i20 N Line will feature a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a digital instrument cluster, wireless phone charging, cruise control, automatic climate control, a single-pane sunroof, 7-speaker Bose sound system and more.

Under the hood, the i20 N Line is only offered with the 120hp, 172Nm, 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol unit. Transmission options include the 6-speed iMT or 7-speed DCT gearbox, with the latter now featuring paddle shifters.

Besides a sportier exhaust note and a tweaked suspension, the i20 N Line also gets disc brakes at all four corners, as against the standard i20, which only gets front disc brakes.