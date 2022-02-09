Bookings open for BMW Motorrad K 1600, R 1250 RT

09 February 2022 08:26 IST

BMW Motorrad has opened bookings for the K 1600 range and the R 1250 RT ahead of the models going on sale in May 2022. The K 1600 range includes the K 1600 GTL, K 1600 B and K 1600 Grand America.

BMW updated the K 1600 line-up late last year with the bikes getting an updated engine, electronics, feature sets and colourways. The K 1600 GTL, for instance, is powered by a 1,649cc inline-six engine developing 160hp and 179Nm of peak torque. The unit is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Courtesy of the update to the engine, power can now be found low in the rev range and the two additional knock sensors ensure that the engine keeps running smoothly even with a lower octane fuel. This should be helpful considering the fact that 95+ octane fuel is not easily available in India. The update also includes the addition of two new lambda sensors with six exhaust manifold sensors, to monitor the performance of the combustion chambers.

The K 1600 range, globally, gets an extensive list of standard fitments, which includes a 10.25-Inch colour-TFT display, a full-LED headlight and adaptive cornering light, three Ride Modes and MSR (engine brake control).

Additionally, there are heated grips, heated seats, hill start control, tyre pressure monitor and audio system 2.0 with SAT-radio. It also gets dynamic ESA with automatic load-levelling as standard.

The GTL offers a standard top box and is designed for more pillion comfort when compared to the GT. The optional equipment list includes keyless ride, central locking system, gear shift assist pro, anti-theft alarm and LED-auxiliary headlamp, and engine protection guard.

The BMW K 1600 siblings are expected to be priced between the ₹ 30 lakh and ₹ 35 lakh mark.

The 2022 R 1250 RT is powered by a 1254cc, boxer engine that makes 134hp and 143Nm and comes paired to a six-speed transmission. This international bike gets features such as all-LED lights, 10.25-inch instrument cluster, three ride modes and more. Customers can also get optional extras such as radar based adaptive cruise control, electronic suspension and a dynamic ride mode.