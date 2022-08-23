BMW’s Touring range of motorcycles launched in India

BMW Motorrad India has launched their flagship Touring line of bikes in India comprising four models. The R 1250 RT is powered by the same boxer engine found in the R 1250 GS and is priced at ₹23.95 lakh. The K 1600 range of bikes comprises three models — K 1600 B (₹29.90 lakh), K 1600 GTL (₹32 lakh) and the range-topping K 1600 Grand America (₹33 lakh).

The BMW R 1250 RT has been updated for this year with a new front fairing and a full LED headlamp. The engine on duty is the same as on the instantly recognisable adventure bike from BMW — the R 1250 GS. The 1,254cc horizontally-opposed twin-cylinder engine makes 134hp at 7,750rpm and 143Nm of torque at 6,250rpm, propelling the 279kg behemoth from 0-100kph in just 3.7 seconds.

This bike comes loaded to the gills with electronic rider aids and creature comforts, as expected of a luxury touring machine. The R 1250 RT rolls on 17-inch rims with a 120/70 section front tyre and 180/55 section tyre at the rear.

The K 1600 range of bikes are the only mainstream inline-six cylinder motorcycles available for purchase readily today. The 1,649cc six-cylinder engine makes 160hp at 6,750rpm and 180Nm of torque at 5,250rpm. The lightest of these, the K 1600 B, tips the scales at 344kg. The bikes roll on 17-inch cast alloy rims shod with a 120/70 tyre at the front and a (slightly fatter than the R 1250 RT) 190/55 tyre at the rear. These bikes are the flagship of the BMW Motorrad range in India and come equipped with every comfort-enhancing feature one can think of.

In the K 1600 range, the K 1600 B is the more stripped back, bagger-esque model, the K 1600 GTL is the two-up long-haul tourer of the lot and the K 1600 GTL is the range-topping model of this luxurious trio. Rivals to these bikes include models such as the HD Street Glide Special and Road Glide Special, the Honda Gold Wing, the Indian Roadmaster and other full-size tourers.