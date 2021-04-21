BMW’s facelifted 6GT rolls out

21 April 2021 14:24 IST

From quality upgrades and spacious interiors to supple ride comfort and strong performance, the series possess a lot of appeal

First launched in India in 2018, the BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo (6GT) is a more practical and comfier alternative to the 5 Series sedan. Now, BMW has introduced the facelifted 6GT in India, bringing with it updated styling and new features. So, what is it like?

The most prominent changes to the 6GT’s design are the sleeker headlamps with twin L-shaped DRLs and the bolder, more aggressive-looking grille. This M Sport variant additionally gets sportier design touches, such as the trendier front bumper, lightweight 19-inch M alloy wheels and blue brake calipers, and twin trapezoidal exhausts tips to further enhance its looks.

The other styling highlights of this car are its uber cool frameless doors, which lift its premium quotient up a notch; however, the soft-close function is only reserved for the diesel M Sport version.

Also new to the line-up are BMW’s sophisticated laser light headlamps which are available in the 6GT M Sport variant. Both high and low beam are laser lights which switch to low beam automatically when it detects oncoming traffic, but also turns up the beam to a certain degree with the steering angle for better visibility.

Step into the bright and airy cabin, and the 6GT impresses with its top-notch quality and levels of finish. The lacquered wood, matte silver highlights and ambient lighting strips are tastefully executed. With the larger twin 12.3-inch screens — one for the instrument cluster and the other for the infotainment — the overall design looks truly modern.

Other features include a panoramic sunroof, four-zone climate control, gesture control, driver’s seat memory, ambient lighting, and wireless charging, to name a few.

Access to the rear seat is quite easy due to the wide opening door, the placement of the rear seat, and the option to raise the car by 20mm, thanks to its air suspension. Once seated, you will appreciate the sheer amount of space on offer — knee-, leg- and headroom are in abundance. Thigh support is spot on, the seatback reclines by 9 degrees to a comfortable angle and the soft pillow on the headrests further enhances comfort.

However, not all is perfect. The rear armrest is placed a bit too high for comfort, and although there are multiple charging provisions at the rear, there is not a wireless charging pad.

The 6GT is available with three engine options — the 258hp and 400Nm, 2.0-litre turbo-petrol (630i), the 190hp 2.0-litre diesel (620d) and the 265hp, 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel (630d). The one shown here is the 630i.

Owners will love the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol’s smooth and refined character, as well as the strong manner with which it delivers performance. This free-revving motor spins all the way till its 6,800rpm redline rather effortlessly. With all three driving modes — Eco Pro, Comfort and Sport — you also have the option to leave it in Adaptive mode where it examines the driving behaviour and adjusts the responsiveness, damping, steering weight, and more, automatically. The 8-speed torque converter is quick, seamless and intuitive at all times.

Despite riding on 19-inch wheels, ride comfort is supple, and this car cushions the cabin from all but the sharpest of road surfaces. You can even manually raise the ride height by 20mm for easier ingress/egress; it also lowers the ride height from standard by 10mm at the press of a button or when speeds cross 120kph. With a 50:50 weight distribution and a sharp turn-in, the 6GT infuses great confidence in the driver when being driven hard through the corners, though body roll is not as well contained as on the 5 Series.

At ₹67.90 lakh (introductory price) for this 630i M Sport variant, this BMW is much more expensive when compared to the 530i sedan that is priced at ₹56.00-61.50 lakh and a bit dearer than the new E-Class E 200 petrol, priced between ₹63.60-67.20 lakh.

The 630i, however, has a stronger engine than the E-Class, gets air suspension, and strikes a great balance between sporty driving manners and a comfortable chauffeur-driven experience. And now, with the facelift and M-Sport treatment on the outside, the 6 Series has certainly become a lot more appealing than before.