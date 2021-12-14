BMW’s all-electric iX SUV now in India

BMW has launched the all-electric iX SUV at ₹ 1.16 crore, (ex-showroom, India). The iX comes via the CBU (completely built unit) route and is now available in xDrive 40 guise.

The design of the BMW iX was first previewed by the iNext Concept from 2018. It is a futuristic take on the BMW look, with several EV-specific bits that set it apart from the brand’s ICE-powered models. The face of the iX is characterised by BMW’s unmistakable and rather large kidney grille and there is no need to feed air into the radiator. The grille is sealed off and houses several cameras, radar and sensors needed for driver assist systems. The slim headlamps also get new LED signatures as compared to other BMWs — the traditional corona light graphics are replaced by a quartet of light bands. Other notable styling bits include frameless windows, flush-fitting door handles, a fixed clamshell-style bonnet and sleek LED tail-lamps.

While the iX is sized similar to a BMW X5, its interior space is more comparable to that of the X7, thanks to the electric architecture that liberates space around the front centre console area and also allows for a flat floor. The real highlight of the interior is the new hexagonal steering wheel and the massive curved display that doubles up as an instrument cluster and infotainment unit. The single-piece curved glass groups a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch infotainment display, both of which are angled towards the driver.

The BMW iX xDrive 40 produces 326hp of power and 630Nm of peak torque. BMW claims the xDrive 40 can sprint from 0-100kph in 6.1sec and has a top-speed of 200kph. The xDrive 40 gets a dual electric motor set-up with one motor on each axle, giving it all-wheel drive. The AWD controller distributes torque between the front and rear axles, depending on driving conditions.

The motors are paired with a 76.6kWh battery pack giving the SUV a claimed 425km range on the WLTP cycle. BMW is providing, as standard, a 2.3kW, single-phase charger for domestic sockets and a 11kW AC wallbox charger, as an introductory offer. Using the 2.3kW charger, the battery can be topped up from 0 to 100% in 36 hours, while the latter can top it up in just seven hours.

The iX also supports DC fast charging and can charge the battery from 10% to 80% in 73 minutes at 50kW capacity, and in just 31 minutes at 150kW capacity, if you can find one.

In terms of features, the iX comes loaded with equipment such as a electrochromic panoramic glass roof, multi-functional seats with memory and massage function, BMW Virtual Assistant, head-up display, wireless charging, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 4-zone climate control, 18-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, surround-view camera, and much more.

Safety features on board include multiple airbags, ABS with brake assist, cruise control with braking function, dynamic stability control (DSC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and a host of driver assistance features such as lane change warning with active return, blind spot detection and front collision warning.