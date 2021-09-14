BMW X5 now available in new SportX Plus variant

14 September 2021 15:17 IST

The new SportX Plus variant is BMW X5’s new variant available in the petrol and diesel engine options and is priced at ₹ 77.90 lakh and ₹ 79.50 lakh, respectively.

The SportX Plus is the new entry point to the X5 range with the previously available diesel-only X5 SportX now being dropped from the line-up.

The biggest talking point for the new SportX Plus would be the petrol engine option — a choice previously limited to the fully-loaded M Sport variant. The new petrol X5 SportX Plus is priced less than the M Sport variant though it also misses out on features such as air suspension, laser light headlamps, passenger seat memory, 360-degree camera and the 464W Harman Kardon sound system available on the latter.

Buyers still get kit such as LED headlamps, a panoramic glass roof, powered tailgate, four-zone climate control, powered front seat with memory function for the driver, twin 12.3-inch displays, hands-free parking and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Compared to the outgoing SportX, the SportX Plus only gets a minor feature revision with the most noteworthy additions being aluminium running boards and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

As mentioned, the X5 SportX Plus is available in both 40i petrol and 30d diesel spec using BMW’s 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder turbocharged engines. The 40i petrol develops 340hp and 450Nm of torque and is capable of propelling the SUV from 0-100kph in a claimed 5.5 seconds. The 30d, meanwhile, develops 265hp and a meatier 620Nm of torque with the sprint to 100kph being a second slower than the petrol. Both engines come paired to an 8-speed automatic gearbox as standard, with power being sent to all four wheels.