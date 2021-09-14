BMW X5 now available in new SportX Plus variant
The new SportX Plus variant is BMW X5’s new variant available in the petrol and diesel engine options and is priced at ₹ 77.90 lakh and ₹ 79.50 lakh, respectively.
The SportX Plus is the new entry point to the X5 range with the previously available diesel-only X5 SportX now being dropped from the line-up.
The biggest talking point for the new SportX Plus would be the petrol engine option — a choice previously limited to the fully-loaded M Sport variant. The new petrol X5 SportX Plus is priced less than the M Sport variant though it also misses out on features such as air suspension, laser light headlamps, passenger seat memory, 360-degree camera and the 464W Harman Kardon sound system available on the latter.
Buyers still get kit such as LED headlamps, a panoramic glass roof, powered tailgate, four-zone climate control, powered front seat with memory function for the driver, twin 12.3-inch displays, hands-free parking and a tyre pressure monitoring system.
Compared to the outgoing SportX, the SportX Plus only gets a minor feature revision with the most noteworthy additions being aluminium running boards and a tyre pressure monitoring system.
As mentioned, the X5 SportX Plus is available in both 40i petrol and 30d diesel spec using BMW’s 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder turbocharged engines. The 40i petrol develops 340hp and 450Nm of torque and is capable of propelling the SUV from 0-100kph in a claimed 5.5 seconds. The 30d, meanwhile, develops 265hp and a meatier 620Nm of torque with the sprint to 100kph being a second slower than the petrol. Both engines come paired to an 8-speed automatic gearbox as standard, with power being sent to all four wheels.