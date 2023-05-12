BMW X3 M40i launched in India

May 12, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST

BMW has launched the X3 M40i at ₹86.50 lakh (ex-showroom, India). It is the performance-oriented version of the X3 SUV and shares its powertrain with the BMW M340i sedan. Available in limited numbers, the X3 M40i is available in India as a completely built unit (CBU). Bookings for the X3 M40i are already underway for a token amount of ₹5 lakh.

The X3 M40i comes with the M Sport package as standard and gets M-specific kidney grilles, headlights, wing mirrors and tailpipes as well as dual-tone, 20-inch alloy wheels. The window surrounds, roof rails and slats on the kidney grille are finished in black with red painted brake calipers. BMW is offering the X3 M40i in Brooklyn Grey and Black Sapphire colours.

Inside, the X3 M40i gets an all-black treatment, while the standard X3 gets dual-tone treatment with beige or brown combined with black. As part of the M Sport package, the steering wheel gets M colour stitching and an M badge at the bottom, and M specific seat belts. The plaque in the centre console now has an M badge and replaces the X3 badge on the standard model.

A 12.3-inch touchscreen runs BMW’s iDrive 7 operating system with a Harmon Kardon sound system. It also has a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, triple-zone climate control, ambient lighting and a heads-up display.

The X3 M40i gets a 3.0-litre, 6-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine producing 360hp, which is 14hp less than the M340i. However, the torque figure remains unchanged at 500Nm. Power is delivered to all four wheels via an 8-speed automatic gearbox. BMW claims the X3 M40i can sprint from 0-100kph in 4.9 seconds — 0.5 seconds slower than M340i — and its top speed is limited to 250kph.

It also gets M-specific performance bits such as an adaptive suspension, variable sport steering, differential with performance control (differential locks) and M Sport brakes.

The X3 M40i has no direct competition, but with respect to its performance, its closest rival is the Porsche Macan S with a 2.9-litre, twin-turbocharged V6 engine producing 380hp and 520Nm. The Macan S does the 0-100kph run in 4.7 seconds (claimed) and has a top speed of 259kph. However, the Porsche is priced at ₹1.43 crore, which is ₹56.50 lakh more than the BMW.

The standard X3 competes with the Audi Q5 ( ₹61.51 lakh-67.31 lakh) and the Volvo XC60 (₹67.50 lakh).

