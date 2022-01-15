BMW X3 facelift pre-bookings open ahead of launch

15 January 2022 15:49 IST

BMW commences pre-bookings for the X3 facelift ahead of the SUV’s launch in the coming weeks. Customers can book the new X3 online or at their nearest BMW dealerships. BMW India is also offering a free upgrade to the 20-inch ‘M’ alloy wheels (worth ₹2 lakh) to all customers who pre-book the luxury SUV.

While the changes are subtle, the X3 facelift gets larger kidney grille, new LED headlights, a new front apron, and an aluminium finish on the window surrounds and roof rails. At the rear, the tail-lights have also been refreshed and are now slimmer and more sculpted, there is a reprofiled rear bumper and the exhausts are also more pronounced.

The cabin has been overhauled with a revised centre console, in line with the new 4 Series. This means it will have a new 12.3-inch free-standing touchscreen infotainment system taking centre stage, accompanied by an updated digital instrument cluster and updated switchgear.

Under the hood, the new X3 is expected to carry forward the current model’s petrol and diesel engine options. Meaning, the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol and turbo-diesel units paired to BMW’s xDrive all-wheel-drive system will continue to be used.

Unfortunately, neither the plug-in hybrid version of the X3 facelift (30e) nor the all-electric iX3 available abroad are likely to be introduced in our market yet. There is also no clarity on whether the higher powered 3.0-litre, six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines will be offered in India.