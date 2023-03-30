BMW X3 20d xLine replaces Luxury Edition

March 30, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST

BMW has launched a new trim in the X3 line-up — the xLine — priced at ₹67.5 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The new X3 xLine is also diesel-powered just like the outgoing X3 Luxury Edition that it replaces. Earlier this month, BMW launched the higher-spec 20d M Sport variant for ₹69.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The X3 currently does not get a petrol engine in India.

The X3 xLine retains the same styling as before with the iconic kidney grille. The front also gets BMW’s adaptive LED headlight set-up, while the rear receives sculpted tail-lights that extend from the D-pillar to the boot. Meanwhile, the M Sport variant has sportier front and rear bumpers, along with a gloss black finish that runs along the exterior lines and the roof rails, and an M branding across the interior and exterior.

The xLine gets aluminium-finished roof rails with standard bumpers. The 20-inch wheels have been replaced with 19-inch alloys. The M Sport comes equipped with Y-spoke style alloy, while the xLine gets bicolour style alloys.

The BMW X3 gets features such as a panoramic glass roof, a Harman-Kardon sound system, and a 12.3-inch infotainment unit that has the BMW iDrive system integrated. The M Sport, however, receives additional bells and whistles over the xLine such as a heads-up display, a 3D view surround camera and gesture controls. The Oak and Pearl chrome interior trim is standard on the xLine, while the M Sport comes with an Aluminum and Pearl chrome trim.

Both variants of the BMW X3 are equipped with the same powertrain, a 190hp, 2-litre, 4-cyl, turbo-diesel that produces 400Nm of torque. This engine is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission that powers all four wheels and that can even split the torque between the rear wheels.

The xLine, however, misses out on the Dynamic Damper control that is offered exclusively on the M Sport for the X3. This system has sensors on each wheel that evaluates and adjusts the shock absorbers, which BMW claims will offer more comfort and greater precision while driving. BMW also claims that the X3 can do 0-100kph in 7.9 seconds and has a top speed of 213kph.