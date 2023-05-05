ADVERTISEMENT

BMW X1 sDrive 18i M Sport makes its entry

May 05, 2023 04:45 pm | Updated 04:45 pm IST

Team Autocar

BMW has launched the X1 sDrive 18i M Sport trim at ₹48.90 lakh (ex-showroom), and it sits in the middle of the X1 line-up. While it shares its powertrain with the xLine trim, it does get additional features such as active seat adjustment for front passengers and a Harman Kardon-tuned sound system.

The biggest visual difference between the two X1 sDrive 18i trims is the body kit. The new trim gets an M Sport-specific body kit, which includes M-specific front and rear bumpers, gloss black slats in the kidney grilles, and M-specific 18-inch alloy wheels. It also gets blacked-out window surrounds and roof rails. The M Sport trim is also available in M Portimao Blue and Storm Bay Grey colours. 

Until now, the M Sport trim was only available on the diesel X1, but now it is also available on the petrol X1. The diesel is only available with the M Sport trim, while the petrol option is available on both the xLine and M Sport versions.

Inside, the new trim gets an M Sport steering wheel with shift paddles as well as an anthracite headliner. Furthermore, the M Sport trim also gets electrical seat adjustment for the front occupants and rear seat adjustment up to 130mm. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In terms of features over the xLine trim, the M Sport gets a 12-speaker system tuned by Harmon Kardon. Common features on both trims include a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.7-inch infotainment touchscreen running iDrive 8 operating system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as well as wireless charging.

Under the hood, the two sDrive 18i trims remain the same. It gets a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder engine producing 136hp and 230Nm of torque, and is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, sending power to the front wheels. BMW claims the petrol X1 can do the 0-100kph run in 9.2 seconds, and it has an ARAI-claimed fuel efficiency of 16.13kpl.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US