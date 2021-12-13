BMW to launch i4 electric sedan in India

BMW has confirmed that it will be launching the all-electric i4 in India. The i4 will be the third all-electric model from BMW with the IX set to launch on December 13 and the all-electric Mini Cooper SE hatchback.

The all-electric i4 is based on a specially adapted version of the 3 Series’ CLAR architecture. In terms of design, the i4 is clearly visually related to the combustion-engined 4 Series. It features a distinctive cab-rearward profile, a large, closed-off kidney grille up front and slim LED headlights.

Inside, there is a free-standing 12.3-inch infotainment screen running BMW’s eighth-generation iDrive system, plus a 14.9-inch curved digital dial display, standard sports seats and blue accents throughout as nods to the car’s electric underpinnings.

Internationally, the BMW i4 is available in two variants — eDrive40 and M50 xDrive. The entry-level eDrive40 version is rear-wheel drive only and it uses an electric motor that puts out 340hp and 430Nm. It is said to do the 0-100kph sprint in 5.7sec.

The all-wheel drive M50 employs a 258hp motor on the front axle and a 313hp motor on the rear axle, for a combined output of 544hp and 795Nm. The M50 also gets a unique Sport Boost function that can be used to liberate the full power output for around 10 seconds when driven in Sport mode. However, it remains to be seen which version of the BMW i4 will be on offer in India.

The i4 uses a floor-mounted lithium-ion battery pack which has a gross (total) energy capacity of 83.9kWh and a net (usable) capacity of 80.7kWh. It can charge at rates of up to 200kW, adding 164km of range in the eDrive40 and 140km worth of electrical energy in the M50, in just 10 minutes. Also, adjustable regenerative braking can top up the battery at rates of up to 195kW in the M50 and 116kW in the eDrive40.

The RWD variant boasts a WLTP range of 590km on a single charge, with the more powerful AWD version delivering a 510km range.