BMW reveals XM electric SUV

BMW has taken the wraps off the production-spec XM SUV — M division’s first electrified drivetrain vehicle. The XM is only the second BMW Motorsport product to be built from the ground up since the mid-engined M1 supercar of the late 1970s.

As far as looks go, the Concept XM’s flush door handles and boomerang-style tail lamps have been replaced for conventional units. It does have two roundels at the back as a throwback to the M1, but this is pretty much where the similarities end.

BMW has kept close to the concept’s promise with elements such as the massive illuminated grille, split headlamp set-up and vertically stacked exhaust outlets among other bits. It also gets massive 23-inch wheels (wrapped in 275 and 315mm tyres front and rear), though buyers can opt for 22-inch or 21-inch, depending on variant.

The interior has been simplified a bit from the concept, but you do get a unique two-tone theme that features Vintage Coffee Merino leather combined with Soft Nappa leather. The headliner gets around 100 LEDs for light effects based on the selected driving mode. It uses the latest iDrive 8 and comes with a head-up display as standard while offering the widest range of driver assistance systems ever installed in a BMW vehicle.

The rear seating area is devised as an ‘M Lounge’, placing more of an overt focus on occupant comfort than any M car before it, with integrated phone holders, luxurious quilted leather, a dedicated rear infotainment screen, a tablet mount and USB-C ports, among standard features.

It is a similar story up front too, although, the XM does place more of a focus on driver engagement than the similarly sized BMW X7. There are M-specific display modes for the wrap-around infotainment screen, M buttons on the steering wheel, carbon shift paddles, M-specific pedals and various sports-themed finishes and trim elements throughout to mark this out obviously from a standard BMW SUV.

The first M model with PHEV gets a charging port on the left-front fender, which will be at the same location as the next-generation M5. Under the hood is the new S68 engine, a twin-turbo 483hp 4.4-litre V8 with mild-hybrid tech. However, bolted inside its eight-speed gearbox is a single electric motor that can generate 194hp, for a total power output of 644hp. Torque figure stands at 800Nm combined.

The BMW XM SUV gets a full time all-wheel drive, but the torque split can be biased to the rear when 4WD Sport is engaged, and the M sport differential can shift power to the outside wheel to help turn-in on paved surfaces or lock itself up completely to power through dunes. It also gets active roll stabilisation courtesy electrically controlled anti-roll bars as part of the standard package, and the XM is the first full M car to come equipped with rear-axle steering.

BMW is also readying a more potent 735hp version that will be revealed a little later and will be called the BMW XM Label Red.