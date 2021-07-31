BMW reveals two new R18 versions

BMW has unveiled two new versions of its R18 — the R18 Transcontinental focused on touring and the R18 B bagger. The two new versions take the total number of R18 variant to four globally — R18, R18 Classic, R18 B and R18 Transcontinental.

While both new versions appeal to different sets of customers, they are based on the standard motorcycle, which means powering them is the same 1,802cc, air-and oil-cooled engine developing 91hp and 150Nm of torque. The Transcontinental and B also use the same exposed shaft drive and 6-speed gearbox. Most of the remaining mechanical bits are also identical to the standard R18.

One of the biggest differences on the variants is the large front fairing. Both bikes get the fairing, though the Transcontinental has a larger windscreen, given its touring intentions. Both variants also feature side cases, with the Transcontinental additionally getting a top case. Both versions of the bike also feature Dynamic Cruise Control (DCC) and Active Cruise Control (ACC) as standard. The former keeps the set speed, even when riding downhill, while the latter will adjust the speed according to vehicles in front of it, using radar sensors.

Another big feature comes in the form of updated instrumentation. It consists of four circular analogue gauges and a 10.25-inch TFT screen. The display controls a Marshall sound system that includes two 25W speakers integrated in the front fairing as standard.

BMW also sells two upgraded audio systems. The Marshall Gold Series Stage 1 adds a 90W subwoofer to each side case plus a 180W amplifier, while the R18 Transcontinental can be fitted with a Stage 2 system that adds another pair of 25W speakers to the top case. The Transcontinental also gets heated seats, an engine guard and wind deflectors, all as standard.

The new variants could come to India in the future.