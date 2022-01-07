BMW reveals its EV — iX M60

07 January 2022 10:20 IST

BMW has revealed the iX M60 SUV, its second all-electric M Performance model. The iX M60 is said to be the company’s most powerful EV till date with the all-wheel drive electric powertrain putting out a peak 619hp and 1100Nm of torque.

In terms of design, BMW has taken a different approach to their all-electric models with fewer visual distinctions over their standard siblings. Exterior differences include blue M-branded brake calipers , gloss black and titanium bronze M on the front, side panels and rear. The M60 also sits on 22-inch wheels.

Inside, the cabin remains in-line with the regular iX with the same lightly curved display running BMW’s eighth-gen iDrive system with the rotary controller sitting within the forward section of a high-mounted armrest. As with the regular iX, the cabin features FSC-certified wood, leather tanned with olive tree leaf extract and other natural material.

Speaking of the powertrain the all-wheel drive electric SUV in everyday use develops 540hp and up to 1015Nm of torque in Sport mode. This has been bumped up to 619hp and 1,100Nm with launch control activated.

BMW claims a 0-100kph time of 3.9sec — 0.7 seconds faster than the iX xDrive 50 — with top speed limited to 250kph. Compared to the iX xDrive 40 on sale in India, power is up a notable 294hp and 470Nm.

The added power and torque does mean some range is sacrificed, with the iX M60 offering up to 575km of driving on a full charge, as compared to the xDrive 50’s 611km.

Other mechanical updates include an actuator-based wheel-slip limitation function and M-tuned dual-axle air suspension with automatic level control which BMW says “ensures hallmark M driving experience, agility and precision.”