BMW R18 Transcontinental launched in India

March 24, 2023 12:19 pm | Updated 12:19 pm IST

Team Autocar

BMW Motorrad has launched the R18 Transcontinental at ₹31.50 lakh (ex-showroom, India). This new variant joins the R18 (₹19.90 lakh), the R 18 First Edition (₹22.55 lakh) and the R18 Classic First Edition (₹24.00 lakh) in the manufacturer’s India line-up.

The R18 Transcontinental gets a large handlebar-mounted fairing with a windscreen, wind deflectors, body-coloured panniers and a top box. It also gets a pillion seat and alloy wheels as standard. Another big feature comes in the form of updated instrumentation, consisting of four circular analogue gauges and a 10.25-inch TFT screen. The R18 Transcontinental also packs in a Marshall Gold Series Stage 2 sound system, with six speakers and a subwoofer. Buyers can further customise the R18 Transcontinental using the BMW Motorrad Accessories range. 

Other standard features include Active Cruise Control (ACC) — which adjusts the speed according to vehicles in front of it using radar sensors — Automatic Stability Control, Dynamic Engine Brake Control, Hill-Start Control, Keyless Ride and an adaptive LED headlamp. 

The BMW R 18 Transcontinental comes in five colours — Black Storm Metallic, Gravity Blue Metallic, Manhattan Metallic Matte, Option 719 Mineral White Metallic and Option 719 Galaxy Dust Metallic/Titan Silver 2 Metallic.

The Transcontinental is also powered by the same 1,802cc, air-and oil-cooled boxer engine that produces 91hp and 158Nm. It also gets the same exposed shaft drive, 6-speed gearbox and riding modes — Rain, Roll and Rock.

