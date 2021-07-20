BMW Motorrad to launch C 400 GT maxi-scooter in India by October

BMW Motorrad has confirmed on its social media channels that it will launch its first maxi-scooter — C 400 GT — in India soon.

The scooter’s official India launch is set to take place in September or October and is priced around ₹10 lakh. That sounds like a whole lot for a 350cc scooter, but this model is priced between ₹6-7.5 lakh even overseas.

In terms of standard equipment, it gets full-LED lighting, a large windscreen, keyless operation, riding modes, USB charging, a TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, and even traction control. The options list features items such as heated grips, though it is not yet certain whether all the overseas options will make their way to India. The 350cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor produces 34hp and 35Nm and comes mated to a CVT gearbox.

Even with all this equipment, the C 400 GT is going to be an extremely expensive proposition, reserved only for the fortunate few who want (and can afford) the convenience of a gear-less scooter with a high-end luxury experience.