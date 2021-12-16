BMW Motorrad India records highest yearly sales

16 December 2021 10:27 IST

BMW Motorrad has announced record sales of 5,000 units this year. The BMW Group’s two-wheeler arm recorded a strong 95% increase as compared to 2,563 units it sold in 2020.

Vikram Pawah, president, BMW Group India said, “2021 has been a phenomenal year for BMW Motorrad in India. Despite the turbulence in the two-wheeler industry, we have performed well and achieved exponential growth. We will continue to cater to the requirements of purists, while also fulfilling aspirations of a new base of brand fans who want to enter the Motorrad world. We remain committed in our endeavour to excite riding enthusiasts with new launches and curated experiences.”

The record yearly sales comes on the back of a strong showing by the G 310 siblings. The G 310 R and G 310 GS accounted for a nearly 90% share of the yearly sales or roughly around 4,500 units. Produced at BMW Motorrad’s cooperation partner, TVS Motor Co’s, Hosur factory, the G 310s are among BMW’s most affordable models and an entry point into BMW two-wheeler world.

The strategic partnership has introduced three products on the 310cc platform — the BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS and TVS Apache RR 310. The Hosur plant produces around 10% of BMW Motorrad’s volumes globally and the G 310 twins are now available in 120 countries.

Launched in India in 2018, the G 310 siblings received an update in October last year bringing in small updates to the styling, as well as a BS VI-compliant engine. The BMW G 310 twins use the same 312.2cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected, liquid-cooled engine that powers the BS6 Apache RR 310.

According to BMW Motorrad India, other popular buys this year are the BMW C 400 GT, R 1250 GS / GSA along with the R18 Classic, S 1000 R and M 1000 RR.