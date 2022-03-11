BMW launches X4 facelift

The BMW X4, which received a facelift internationally last year, has now been launched in the Indian market with prices starting at ₹ 70.50 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Bookings for the refreshed X4 have been officially open on BMW India’s website for a few weeks now, with the booking amount set at ₹ 50,000.

Seeing as the X4 is an SUV Coupe derivative of the X3 facelift, it features many of the same styling changes on the outside. Among them are larger kidney grilles, slimmer LED headlights, new bumpers at the front and rear as well as a sleeker and more sculpted set of tail-lights.

BMW is also offering the new X4 in a Black Shadow Edition guise, which brings with it all-black paint, with gloss accents on the grille, wing mirrors, exhaust pipe and wheels. This is in the same vein as the Black shadow editions of the 2 Series and X7.

On the inside, the cabin features a largely similar layout, however, there are a few significant changes: a larger 12.35-inch, free-standing touchscreen infotainment system (up from the older model’s 10.25-inch unit), with re-shaped central AC vents and updated switchgear.

There are plenty of features on offer as well, as the fully kitted X4 M Sport gets a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a Harman Kardon surround sound system, three-zone automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, hands-free parking, 360-degree cameras, adaptive suspension and cruise control.

Under the hood, the new X4 is available with a 252hp, 350Nm, 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, as well as a 265hp, 620Nm, 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder diesel engine. Both engines are paired to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and get BMW’s xDrive all-wheel drive system as standard.

Given the SUV coupe form factor of the BMW X4, its only direct competition in the Indian market is the Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe priced between ₹ 71 lakh and ₹ 85.40 lakh.