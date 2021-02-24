BMW launches new X3 xDrive30i SportX

24 February 2021 12:20 IST

BMW has launched a new entry-level petrol variant of the X3 SUV, the xDrive30i SportX at a price of ₹56.50 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Powering the SUV is a 2.0-litre, turbo-petrol that puts out 252hp and 350Nm of torque. This engine comes paired to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and power is sent to all four wheels. It is worth mentioning that BMW also offers the X3 with a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine in the xDrive20d Luxury Line variant.

The xDrive30i SportX packs in an 8.8-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, three-zone climate control, LED headlight, automatic headlights and wipers, a panoramic sunroof, 18-inch alloy wheels and more. However compared to the Luxury Line model it misses out bits like adaptive LED headlights, dynamic damper control, wireless charging, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch infotainment system and larger 19-inch wheels. BMW is also offering its X3 customers benefits worth up to ₹1.50 lakh. The benefits include a BMW Service Inclusive Package and an exclusively curated BMW Accessories Package, which are valid till midnight on February 28, 2021.

Advertising

Advertising