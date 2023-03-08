BMW launches new X3 in India

BMW has launched a new variant in the X3 line-up — the 20d M Sport — at ₹69.90 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes it ₹2.6 lakh more expensive than the existing 20d Luxury Edition. BMW has discontinued the petrol-powered X3 entirely and the 630d variant from the 6 Series line-up apart from rejigging the variants of the 5 Series sedan.
Compared to the X3 20d Luxury Edition, the M Sport gets an aggressively styled exterior with sportier front and rear bumpers, a blacked-out frame around the windows, blacked-out roof rail and diffuser, and 20-inch alloys with blue brake calipers. On the inside, the changes are limited to brushed aluminium trim and a M-spec leather steering wheel. As far as the equipment goes, the X3 20d M Sport gets features such as a 12.3-inch touchscreen, 360-degree camera, Harman Kardon sound system, heads-up display and ambient lighting.
There is no change as far as the powertrain goes, with the X3 20d M Sport continuing to be powered by a 190hp, 400Nm, 2.0-litre diesel engine paired to an 8-speed automatic gearbox driving all four wheels.
The X3 was previously also available with a 252hp, 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. BMW has now discontinued this engine from its line-up, making the X3 a diesel-only SUV. This makes the X3 the only SUV in its class to not offer a petrol engine.
In May, BMW is set to launch the new-generation M2 coupe, which will be the first BMW to be offered with a manual transmission in India. The same month, the carmaker will also introduce the facelifted Z4 convertible, while the facelifted X5 SUV will most likely make an appearance in August.
