BMW launches new X1 Tech Edition

17 July 2021 12:33 IST

The BMW X1 is now available in a new limited run Tech Edition variant which as the name suggests gets additional equipment over the standard SUV. The X1 Tech Edition has been priced at ₹43 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in limited units only at the BMW online shop.

The most important update on the X1 Tech Edition is to its equipment list. Notably, the X1 Tech Edition comes with a larger 10.25-inch central infotainment screen as compared to the 8.8-inch unit on the fully-loaded xLine variants. The high-resolution display features touch functionality, but also retains the rotary iDrive controller on the centre console. BMW has also added a new head-up display, wireless phone charging and a new 205W Hi-Fi sound system to the X1 as part of the Tech Edition update.

On the outside, the X1 Tech Edition does not boast of any cosmetic upgrades over other versions of the X1. However, it does get a new design for the 18-inch alloy wheels. The X1 Tech Edition is available with two colour options — Alpine White and Phytonic Blue — while the interior comes finished in Oyster Black upholstery.

Advertising

Advertising

Some of the standard features that have been carried over from the rest of the range include a large panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting with six colours, powered front seats with memory function, wireless Apple CarPlay, and much more. Safety features include six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, etc.

Under the hood, the X1 Tech Edition is solely offered with the 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that produces 192hp and 280 Nm of torque. The unit comes paired with a 7-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission as standard.