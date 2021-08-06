BMW launches Individual 740Li M Sport Edition

06 August 2021 05:44 IST

BMW has added the new, limited edition, BMW Individual 740Li M Sport Edition to its 7-series line-up in India. This marks the first time a BMW Individual car is being produced in the Indian market.

BMW’s Individual cars allow customers a great degree of personalisation. As such, the limited edition BMW 7-series can only be ordered online and offers customers the choice of selecting two different colour options exclusive to the Individual program. There is also a choice of two, 20-inch wheel designs.

For the interior, buyers can choose from a number of different embroidery options for the Alcantara headrests and backrest cushions. The car also comes with an Alcantara headliner done in Ivory White and Canberra Beige. The seats are upholstered in an exclusive Nappa leather and BMW says this car gets a new ‘fine-wood trim’ with wooden inlays in the roof handles clasp, rear seat belt clasps and rear-centre armrest cup holder.

The powertrain is shared with the current 740Li M Sport model that gets a 340hp, turbocharged straight-six engine.

BMW says this car will be available as a limited edition, but hasn’t specified how many units will be available. The car demands a premium of about ₹2.5 lakh over the model it is based on. The BMW 7-series rivals the likes of the recently launched Mercedes S-Class and the Audi A8 L in the Indian market.