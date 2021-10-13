BMW launches C 400 GT maxi-scooter

13 October 2021 16:52 IST

BMW has launched the new C 400 GT maxi-scooter in India. Priced at ₹ 9.95 lakh (ex-showroom, India), the GT is not only the most expensive scooter on sale in the country, but also the most powerful.

Powering the maxi-scooter is a 350cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine good for 34 hp and 35Nm of torque paired with a CVT gearbox. BMW claims the C 400 GT can go from 0-100kph in 9.5 seconds and hit a top speed of over 139kph.

The BMW C 400 GT’s large body panels, LED lights and compact tail section make its design striking. The scooter uses 15-inch wheels at the front and a 14-incher at the rear. BMW has said the smaller rear wheel allows for increased storage space.

Braking is handled by a twin disc setup at the front and a single disc at the rear with safety equipment including ABS, traction control and ride modes. Other features include full-LED lights, keyless ignition, USB charging and a TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity.

Speaking on the occasion, Vikram Pawah, president, BMW Group India said, “The launch of the all-new BMW C 400 GT heralds a new era in the urban mobility segment in India. Whether riding to the city centre or office or enjoying a weekend tour, the all-new BMW C 400 GT is the perfect partner to enjoy riding to the fullest.”