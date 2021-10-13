Motoring

BMW launches C 400 GT maxi-scooter

BMW has launched the new C 400 GT maxi-scooter in India. Priced at ₹ 9.95 lakh (ex-showroom, India), the GT is not only the most expensive scooter on sale in the country, but also the most powerful.

Powering the maxi-scooter is a 350cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine good for 34 hp and 35Nm of torque paired with a CVT gearbox. BMW claims the C 400 GT can go from 0-100kph in 9.5 seconds and hit a top speed of over 139kph.

The BMW C 400 GT’s large body panels, LED lights and compact tail section make its design striking. The scooter uses 15-inch wheels at the front and a 14-incher at the rear. BMW has said the smaller rear wheel allows for increased storage space.

Braking is handled by a twin disc setup at the front and a single disc at the rear with safety equipment including ABS, traction control and ride modes. Other features include full-LED lights, keyless ignition, USB charging and a TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity.

Speaking on the occasion, Vikram Pawah, president, BMW Group India said, “The launch of the all-new BMW C 400 GT heralds a new era in the urban mobility segment in India. Whether riding to the city centre or office or enjoying a weekend tour, the all-new BMW C 400 GT is the perfect partner to enjoy riding to the fullest.”

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 13, 2021 4:52:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/life-and-style/motoring/bmw-launches-c-400-gt-maxi-scooter/article36982557.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY