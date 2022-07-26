BMW launches 530i M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition

BMW has launched the 50 Jahre M Edition of the 530i M Sport in India at a price tag of ₹67.50 lakh (ex-showroom, India). This makes it the third special edition model by the brand after the M340i and the 630i M Sport. As part of the ongoing 50-year anniversary celebrations of its M Performance division, BMW will launch seven more ‘50 Jahre Editions’ in India, which will include cars like the M4, M5 and its SUV range.

Compared to the standard car, the 530i M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition gets key cosmetic changes and is exclusively available in four BMW Individual paint shades — Carbon Black, Bernina Grey Amber, Phytonic Blue and Alpine White. These changes include the darkened LED headlamps, the gloss black kidney grille and window surrounds, and the 18-inch black alloy wheels with red brake calipers.

The model will also get M emblems — at the front, rear and hub caps — inspired by early BMW Motorsport race cars, and it features a design that sports semicircles in blue, violet and red.

BMW is offering three exclusive packages on the limited edition model, the first of which is the Racer’s package that includes black side skirts with a matte black-finished rear spoiler and key fob. The Motorsports package offers wing mirrors finished in carbon fibre, while the Carbon package comes with carbon fibre-finished kidney grille and rear spoiler.

The interior layout and cabin remains similar to the standard 530i M Sport, however, the special edition gets Cognac upholstery with contrast stitching for the sport seats, a piano black finish on the centre console and black ceramic surround for the controls. The features too, remain the same as the standard car.

The 530i M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition continues with the same 252hp, 350Nm, 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, and comes paired to an 8-speed torque converter automatic transmission. This helps the 530i M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition accelerate from 0-100kph in just 6.1 seconds.

The German brand currently sells four M models in the Indian market — the M4 Competition, M5 Competition, M8 Coupe and the X5M Competition. BMW has also announced it will be opening M Certified dealerships in India where customers can shop exclusively for everything related to the M brand — cars, accessories and merchandise.