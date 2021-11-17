Motoring

BMW launches 220i Black Shadow Edition

BMW has rolled out a limited-run petrol 220i Black Shadow Edition priced at ₹ 43.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). This is the second Black Shadow Edition for the 2 Series Gran Coupe with the carmaker having launched a diesel variant last year.

Limited to just 24 units, the 220i Black Shadow Editions are specced with the company’s BMW individual high-gloss shadow line package, with parts from its M Performance catalogue. BMW says the Black Shadow Edition kit costs ₹ 3.25 lakh, although buyers of the 24 units can avail it at a premium of just ₹ 1.6 lakh over the regular 220i M Sport version.

Post the sale of these 24 units, the kit will become available at the full price as an option on the standard 220i M Sport. Buyers can book the car on BMW’s online retail platform.

The Black Shadow Edition kit adds a new blacked-out mesh-pattern grille, black wing mirror caps, darkened chrome exhaust pipe finishers, and a gloss-black boot lip spoiler. It also rides on new 18-inch forged alloy wheels with floating hubcaps from BMW’s M Performance parts.

The 220i Black Shadow Edition is available in two exterior paint shade options — Alpine White and Black Sapphire. The interior, however, is mostly unchanged from the standard model, being offered in the same dual-tone Sensatec Oyster and Black leather upholstery. The equipment list is also identical to the standard 2 Series M Sport.

The engine under the hood of the 220i Black Shadow Edition remains unchanged from the standard 220i model. That means it continues to be powered by a 2.0-litre, turbo-petrol engine producing 190hp and 280Nm of torque, paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.


