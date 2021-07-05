BMW launches 2021 M5 Competition in India

BMW has launched the facelifted M5 Competition in India at ₹1.62 crore (ex-showroom, India). The performance sedan receives cosmetic updates in-line with the recently launched 5 Series facelift, updated tech and tweaked mechanicals.

Styling updates include a revised grille, new Laserlight headlamps with L-shaped DRLs, revised tail-lamps and revised bumpers, with the rear featuring a new apron and diffuser design. Inside the cabin, the biggest change is to the infotainment system, with the car now getting the larger 12.3-inch touchscreen with the latest iDrive system and supporting Wireless Android Auto and Apply CarPlay connectivity.

BMW says it has tweaked the car’s chassis as well, giving its performance sedan new shock absorbers.

The M5 Competition gets you standard kit such as adaptive dampers, M drive modes including a track mode, ambient lighting, gesture control and voice assistant, a 12.3-inch digital instrument screen, powered and heated front sports seats, four-zone climate control, wireless phone charging, hands-free parking and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon surround sound system.

Buyers can also opt for a sunroof, carbon ceramic brakes, soft-close doors, ventilated front seats, front seats with massage function and a 360-degree camera.

Under the hood, the updated M5 Competition carries forward the 4.4-litre, twin-turbo V8 from the outgoing performance sedan, putting out an identical 625hp and 750Nm of torque. The engine is paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox that channels power to all four wheels. Like with the pre-facelift car, BMW claims a 0-100kph time of 3.3sec.