BMW introduces 530i M Sport Carbon Edition

22 October 2021 20:09 IST

BMW has introduced a new 530i M Sport Carbon Edition priced at ₹ 66.30 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The Carbon Edition gets an exclusive exterior carbon package and bespoke interior upholstery. It is now available for bookings.

The biggest update to the Carbon Edition is to the exterior, where it now comes with a carbon fibre package. The dark black carbon fibre treatment has been meted out to the kidney grille, an additional new front splitter and exterior mirror caps. The black theme continues on the 18-inch alloy wheels. At the rear, it gets a new carbon fibre spoiler, rounding off the look. This version of the 5 Series is exclusively available in Alpine White paint shade.

The dashboard is identical to the standard 5 Series, although the Carbon Edition does set itself apart with new perforated Sensatec trim in a Cognac/Black colour combination with contrast stitching. The equipment list is identical to the standard 5 Series as well.

The Carbon Edition is only available with the 530i M Sport variant — powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder twin-turbo petrol engine that produces 252hp and 350Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission and 0-100 kph comes up in just 6.1 seconds.