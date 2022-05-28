BMW i4 launched in India at ₹ 69.90 lakh

May 28, 2022 12:26 IST

Similar to the iX, the i4 is based on the CLAR architecture with the 83.9 kWh battery pack mounted on the floor.

BMW has launched its i4 electric sedan in India at ₹ 69.90 lakh (ex-showroom, India), making it sit below the flagship iX electric SUV. Along with being an all-electric equivalent of the regular 4 Series Gran Coupe, the i4 is the brand’s second EV offering in India and will be brought in via the CBU route.

Similar to the iX, the i4 is based on the CLAR architecture with the 83.9 kWh battery pack mounted on the floor. This powers the rear axle-mounted electric motor that produces 340hp and 430Nm, allowing the i4 to accelerate from 0-100kph in a claimed 5.7 seconds and reach an electronically limited top speed of 190kph. BMW claims that the i4 can charge at rates of up to 205kW, which can add 164km of range in just 10 minutes.

Globally, the i4 is available in a higher-spec M50 xDrive variant that gets all-wheel drive, produces 544hp and 795Nm of peak torque and sprint from 0-100kph in 3.9sec. This version has a WLTP-claimed driving range of up to 510km.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Customers can also charge the i4 via a traditional wall box charger at a rate of 11kW, which charges the battery from 0-100 % in 8.5 hours. The electric sedan also gets regenerative braking that can top up the battery at rates of up to 116kW in the eDrive40. Overall, BMW claims that the i4 offers a range of up to 590km (WLTP), which is the highest amongst all luxury EVs in India.

Although the i4 sports a design largely similar to its ICE-powered counterpart, it does get a few unique EV touches to set itself apart. Majority of these changes focus on aerodynamics, cooling and improving efficiency in order to extract the highest range possible. These include the closed-off front kidney grille which consists of a 10-stage active air flap, front lip spoiler, 17-inch aerodynamically optimised wheels, blue accents, flush door handles along with reprofiled front and rear bumpers.

Thanks to these elements, the i4 eDrive 40 sports a drag coefficient (Cd) of just 0.24. In terms of dimensions, the BMW i4 measures 4,783mm in length, 1,852mm in width, 1,448mm in height, and has a wheelbase of 2,856mm — 39mm longer than the regular 3 Series sedan. Due to the low floor, however, the i4 sports a ground clearance of just 125mm, which may prove to be an issue as it does not feature a lift mechanism.

BMW is offering the i4 in a single eDrive40 variant which gets a whole host of convenience and safety features. It retains the cabin layout and dashboard from the regular 4 Series Coupe and whilst it misses out on the flat floor with the free centre console area, the electric sedan gets the curved twin-screen set-up consisting of a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

With running BMW’s latest iDrive 8 user interface, the system also supports over-the-air updates and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay functionality. For additional comfort and stability while driving, BMW has equipped the vehicle with a rear air suspension and lift-related dampers. The i4 eDrive40’s other highlight features include three-zone automatic climate control, LED ambient lighting, a sunroof, reverse parking assist with a camera, and a 17-speaker Harman Kardon surround sound system.