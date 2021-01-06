BMW G 310 R: Minor makeover, massive price cut

06 January 2021 12:50 IST

The bike only really wakes up when you cross 5,000rpm, but after that it has got juice all the way up to 10,000rpm

BMW has updated both the G 310 R and the G 310 GS. The most significant change comes in form of the massive price cut, but both bikes are also on the receiving end of a minor makeover. We spent some time with the naked offering, the G 310 R, and this is what we think of it.

The bike now looks more exciting, particularly in the optional (₹10,000 extra) ‘Style Sport’ colour scheme, with its red frame, wheels and bold graphics. Not only is this unlike BMW’s usual stuff, but it also follows a loud theme, similar to its successful competitor from Austria.

We got the bike in the more reserved Cosmic Black colour scheme, and it still turned a few heads. Some of that could be due to the few design updates the G 310 R has received. While the bulk of the tank looks similar to the older bike, the sides have been redesigned and the propeller badge now sits on a new, neat-looking panel below it.

The new LED headlamp looks far more modern, thanks to the darker internals and the unique DRL strip. The turn indicators have got the LED treatment as well, and they are a lot more compact this time around. Another minor improvement comes in form of the levers because both of them are now adjustable.

Specifications Engine 313cc, single-cylinder, liquid cooled, fuel injected

Power 34hp at 9250rpm

Torque 28Nm at 7500rpm

Gearbox 6-speed

Weight 164kg

Wheelbase 1380mm

Seat height 785mm

Brakes (F/R) 300mm disc/ 240mm disc

Suspension (F/R) USD Fork/ Monoshock

Front wheel 17 inches

Front tyre 110/70

Rear wheel 17 inches

Rear tyre 150/60

The engine also looks different because it is now finished in black instead of silver, but the mechanicals within are the same. The 313cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine continues to make an identical 34hp and 28Nm of torque even after being tuned to meet the stricter emission requirements. That said, there are a few mechanical changes and BMW has added a slipper clutch and ride-by-wire. The former has led to a slightly lighter clutch pull and smoother downshifts, but the 6-speed gearbox remains quite clunky. As for ride-by-wire, the system remains easy to modulate at city speeds and the bike has not become jerky or over responsive.

Speaking of city speeds, this is where the G 310 R impresses most. It can hold high gears at low speeds and it does not heat up all that much. However, it feels a little dull as you move along and the plain exhaust note doesn’t help either. The bike only really wakes up when you cross 5,000rpm, but after that it has got juice all the way up to 10,000rpm. The BS6 G 310 R is only 0.5sec slower than the BS4 model in the sprint to 100kph. While vibrations can still be felt, especially through the foot pegs, they are better controlled than on the TVS Apache RR 310.

The 2020 G 310 R weighs 5.5kg more than its predecessor, but it continues to feel quite light and the 785mm seat height means this remains one of the best bikes for short riders at this price point. Something else that remains unchanged is the instrumentation, and unlike the RR 310 with its new TFT display, the BMW continues with an LCD dash.

It also continues with the Michelin Pilot Street tyres, which are alright in the city but lack feel and feedback when pushed hard. It is a pity this bike does not get the new Road 5 tyres that are now on the TVS 310.

Both the USD fork and preload adjustable monoshock remain unchanged, and the bike continues to strike the right balance between managing potholes and being quite agile and comfortable. The brakes have a dull initial bite, but the 300mm disc and four-piston caliper offer a decent amount of feedback and stopping power when needed.

With its ₹55,000 price drop, the G 310 R (at ₹2.45 lakh) now costs ₹13,000 less than the KTM 390 Duke and is the same as the TVS Apache RR 310. It is a nicer urban bike than both, but the RR is better equipped while the KTM is on a different level in terms of performance.

BMW says it has also worked on aftersales costs, but there is still the relatively tiny dealer network to consider. Nevertheless, it is a well-rounded motorcycle and it packs unbeatable badge value, if you are into that kind of thing.