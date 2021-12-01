BMW Concept XM SUV previews bespoke M SUV

BMW has revealed its new Concept XM SUV — a bespoke, large SUV from BMW M — the second in the brand’s history after the M1 supercar from the 1970s. The SUV will also be BMW M’s first-ever electrified model, with a high-performance 750hp, plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrain built around its famed 4.4-litre twin-turbo petrol V8.

Derived from the BMW X7, the Concept XM ushers in a distinctive and angular new exterior. The nose is dominated by a re-imagined kidney grille framed by LEDs flanked by slim headlights. The sides feature prominent squared-off wheel arches filled by 23-inch wheels and a roofline that tapers towards the rear. The concept wears a new two-tone paint finish and the space grey lower section is separated from the matt gold-bronze upper by a glossy ‘black belt’ that rises towards the rear.

Coming to the rear, notable styling details include the slim LED tail-lamps that are black when not illuminated, twin sets of vertically stacked, hexagonal exhausts and a prominent diffuser. The concept also features a BMW roundel etched into the rear window.

Inside, the Concept features contrasting upholstery colours for the front and rear. The front of the cabin is finished in vintage brown leather while the rear seats are finished in teal diamond velvet. The dashboard is dominated by a twin-screen setup housing the instrument cluster and the infotainment system. The Concept does feature some production elements shared with other BMW’s including the steering, switches and controls around the gear lever.

The Concept XM’s PHEV powertrain will be one of the number of features to make it to the production car largely unchanged. BMW has not revealed too much information, but the PHEV powertrain uses the firm’s twin-turbocharged V8 engine paired with an electric motor and delivers 750hp and 995Nm of torque. BMW also says the SUV has an electric-only range of up to 80km.

The production XM SUV will make its debut in 2022 when BMW’s M division celebrates its 50th anniversary