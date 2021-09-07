Motoring

BMW Concept CE 02 revealed

BMW Motorrad has revealed the new Concept CE 02 that is aimed towards urban mobility. The Concept CE 02 is a simple urban mobility vehicle with BMW describing it as “neither a classic motorcycle nor a scooter”.

At 120kg, the EV weighs about the same as the current range of electric scooters on sale in India. It makes a claimed 11kW (14.9hp) and while the torque figure has not been revealed, the company has said it has a top speed of 90kph. The CE 02 also has a claimed range of 90km. The larger CE 04, in comparison, has a claimed top speed of 120kph and a range of around 130km. The mid-mounted motor sends power to the rear wheel via a belt drive.

The EV rides on 15-inch wheels with disc brakes at both ends. BMW has revealed it has a seat height of 730mm. The Concept CE 02 has some storage space above the battery packs and has brackets that allow for mounting a skateboard below the vehicle.

