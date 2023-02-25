BMW celebrates 100 years of making bikes

February 25, 2023 11:02 am | Updated 11:39 am IST

Considering how prolific its cars are, it is easy to overlook the fact that BMW is a pioneer when it comes to motorcycles. In fact, the German company has been churning out two-wheelers for a century now, and to celebrate that, it recently rolled out the R 18 and R nineT 100 Years editions. The two limited-run special edition bikes have now been launched in India at ₹25.90 lakh and ₹24 lakh (ex-showroom, India), respectively.

At the aforementioned prices, the 100 Years Editions of both motorcycles are ₹5 to 6 lakh more expensive than their respective base versions — the standard R 18 costs ₹19.90 lakh, while the base R nineT comes in at ₹19 lakh. This is because the special editions come loaded with a number of optional extras, including parts from the Option 719 catalogue. There is a widespread use of chrome on both machines as this was the aesthetic of the motorcycle industry when BMW first started building bikes back in the 1920s.

On the R NineT, the chrome parts such as the fork tubes, air intakes and Option 719 Classic black anodized rims are paired with black components. The milled cylinder head covers, front engine cover, seat holder and oil filler plug are from the Option 719 Billet Pack Shadow collection, while the adjustable hand levers, pegs, expansion tank covers and bar-end mirrors are from the Billet Pack Shadow II collection. Also standard are an adaptive cornering headlight, heated grips, cruise control, and Riding Modes Pro.

The R 18 100 Years edition sports a similar chrome and black appearance, and one of its more distinctive elements is the two-tone black and oxblood red, embossed with a diamond pattern. It also comes with a chrome Akrapovič exhaust system with perforated tailpipe covers shaped like the BMW logo.

Both special editions are limited to just 1,923 units each, globally (to signify the year that BMW began making motorcycles).

BMW to bring second-gen M2 to India soon

BMW is gearing up to introduce the second-gen M2 (G87) in India, with a price announcement to happen in May. Bookings for the new BMW M2 may also commence soon.

As far as dimensions go, the new M2 is 219mm shorter than the M4 — at 4,575mm bumper to bumper — but 114mm longer than the previous-generation M2. The new BMW M2 gets an aggressive body kit, which includes a stylish and functional rear spoiler, a low-slung GT-style rear diffuser, quad-exit exhausts and a unique front end with frameless horizontal kidney grilles and wide-set headlights. On the inside, the new BMW M2 gets a curved display for infotainment and instrumentation with M specific graphics.

As far as structural upgrades go, it gets unique stiffening braces for the front struts and a bespoke aluminium sub-frame, reinforced C-pillars and track-focused, M-specific adaptive suspension and steering calibrations. Stopping power, meanwhile, is provided by huge 380mm front and 370mm rear discs, which are gripped by six-and single-piston calipers, respectively, and painted blue as standard.

The second-gen BMW M2 will come to India as a “standard” M2 and not get the hardcore competition variant, which was the only version available on the previous-gen car here. The new BMW M2 competition, based on the second-gen car is yet to see a global debut. The latest-gen BMW M2 that is headed here is being built in Mexico, and will be sold as a full import in our market. It is the final pure-combustion model from BMW’s M division as all BMW M cars and SUVs that have been revealed post the M2, will get an electrified powertrain.

The M2 comes with the BMW R6 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 engine that is good for 460hp and 550Nm of torque. The 8-speed Steptronic transmission will be available as standard, with a 6-speed manual transmission available as an option, even for buyers in India.

Five exterior paint shade options will be available on the M2 in India, including Alpine White, Brooklyn Grey, Black Sapphire, Toronto Red and Zandvoort Blue. For the interiors, customers will be able to choose from either Black or Cognac shades, while BMW M Sport seats will be standard with the aluminum highlights on the dashboard.

Standard equipment on the India-bound BMW M2 will include a comfort access system, power seats with memory function, M seat belts, adaptive LED headlamps with high beam assist, Harman Kardon sound system, BMW connected package, wireless charging, M shadowline trim with extended contents and staggered silver finish M light 19-inch alloy wheels (930M) in the front and 20-inch at the rear.

Optional equipment includes remote engine start, adaptive cruise control, BMW Driving assistant, M Carbon roof, M compound brakes with red high gloss finish, all-black alloy wheels, M branded puddle lamps, M carbon-fibre bucket seats, full leather Merino upholstery and M carbon-fibre trim on the interior. BMW will also offer these options as dedicated packages — M Sport Pro package or the M Driver’s package.

As mentioned above, the new BMW M2 will go on sale in India sometime in May this year, and bookings are expected to commence soon. The M2 is expected to be priced around ₹1 crore (ex-showroom).