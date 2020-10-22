BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé launched

22 October 2020 01:55 IST

BMW has launched its smallest four-door sedan, the 2 Series Gran Coupé, in India with prices starting at ₹39.30 lakh (ex-showroom, India). BMW has chosen to launch the model with just a diesel engine for now; a petrol powertrain is expected later. The 2 Series Gran Coupé sports a typical, new-age BMW look with the front fascia dominated by a bold kidney grille and raked headlamps with double-barrel LED signatures. The profile is in line with larger Gran Coupés with a sloping roofline that ends in a fastback-like rear section with a heavily sculpted boot lid and slim ‘L-shaped’ LED tail lamps. Inside, the cabin too is in line with other new BMWs with a neatly laid out dash, large central touchscreen and a digital instrument cluster. Equipment on offer includes cruise control, paddle shifters, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, dual-zone climate control, powered front seats, a rear-view camera, six airbags, ABS, ESC, traction control and more.

Unlike other BMW sedans, which feature a longitudinal engine layout and rear-wheel drive set-up, the 2 Series Gran Coupé gets a transverse engine and front-wheel drive configuration.

For now, BMW has launched the model in the 220d guise, with a 190hp, 400Nm, 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, diesel engine mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. A 192hp 2.0-litre, turbo-petrol 220i is expected to join the line-up at a later date.

